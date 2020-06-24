Left Menu
Syrian air defences respond to Israeli attack on southern and eastern Syria

Israel has acknowledged conducting many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011 where it sees Iran’s presence as a strategic threat. Israeli defence officials have said in recent weeks that their country would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria where with the help of its proxy militias Tehran has expanded it's presence.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 24-06-2020
Syrian air defenses responded to Israeli strikes on the airspace of the southeastern part of the country near the city of Sweida and in the eastern province of Deir al Zor bordering Iraq, state television said on Tuesday.

It did not give any details about the latest Israeli strikes, one of dozens that Israel had launched in recent months against suspected Iranian targets that are spread across Syria. The Israeli army declined to comment.

Regional intelligence sources say that Israel's strikes on Syria are part of a shadow war approved by Washington and part of the anti-Iran policy that has undermined in the last two years Iran's extensive military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities. Israel has acknowledged conducting many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011 where it sees Iran's presence as a strategic threat.

Israeli defense officials have said in recent weeks that their country would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria where with the help of its proxy militias Tehran has expanded its presence.

