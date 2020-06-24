Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawsuit: Chicago Police using virus to deny suspects' rights

The lawsuit filed by the Cook County Public Defender's Office and activists from Black Lives Matter Chicago and other groups says police often refuse to tell attorneys where their clients are being held and frequently violate a state law allowing suspects to contact attorneys within an hour after being taken into custody. A survey of defendants showed that over a two-month period since the pandemic hit, about a quarter of the defendants reported they had to wait at least five hours to make a call, according to the lawsuit.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 24-06-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 10:42 IST
Lawsuit: Chicago Police using virus to deny suspects' rights

A lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges the Chicago Police Department has used the coronavirus pandemic and recent protests as “cover” to deny criminal suspects their legal right to speak with attorneys. The lawsuit filed by the Cook County Public Defender's Office and activists from Black Lives Matter Chicago and other groups says police often refuse to tell attorneys where their clients are being held and frequently violate a state law allowing suspects to contact attorneys within an hour after being taken into custody.

A survey of defendants showed that over a two-month period since the pandemic hit, about a quarter of the defendants reported they had to wait at least five hours to make a call, according to the lawsuit. Another quarter of the defendants reported they were never allowed to make a call while in custody at a Chicago police station. The police department has “denied and continues to deny arrestees legal representation and telephone access, using the COVID-19 pandemic and recent community protests as cover for their unlawful conduct," the lawsuit alleges.

The city's law department said in a statement: “We strongly disagree that the City, through its agents at the CPD, maintains policies intended to prevent detainees from accessing legal representation.” Public Defender Amy Campanelli said in the lawsuit that after her office moved to allow attorneys to talk to clients over the phone instead of in-person visits in an effort to protect the health of both the attorneys and others, the police department subsequently refused to set up a place where defendants and the attorneys could talk privately on the phone. Further, at the same time attorneys were being told they could not allow them to speak to the attorneys by phone, the police department's general counsel notified Campanelli's office that her attorneys would “have to come to the stations in person in order to meet with clients, regardless of the health risks involved," according to the lawsuit.

The police department declined to comment on pending litigation, in a letter to Campanelli that is included in the lawsuit, the police department's general counsel, Dana O'Malley, explained there are good reasons why it would be impossible to set up the kind of room Campanelli suggests, starting with the fact that the rooms where attorneys now meet their clients do not have telephone lines. But, he said, steps have been taken to help protect the health of the attorneys, including regular cleanings of police stations and a willingness to provide attorneys who visit the stations with masks and gloves “for their safety."

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latin Americas death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 100,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, with few signs of the outbreak easing in a region marked by crowded cities and high poverty levels. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Mo...

Nothing should threaten safety, dignity of bank employees: FM on banker assault

A day after an assault on a female staff within bank premises in Surat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees and that she will closely follow the matter. Taki...

New York City allows swimming at beaches ahead of Independence Day weekend

Beaches in New York City will be open to the public for swimming ahead of Independence Day, after partially being reopened for Memorial Day weekend celebrations last month, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted late on Tuesday. The mayor confirmed m...

RJD announces three candidates for Bihar Legislative Council polls

The Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Wednesday announced three candidates for the Legislative Council elections in Bihar. The names of BISCOMAUN Chairman Sunil Singh, BN College Professor Ram Bali Chandravanshi and Mumbai businessman Farukh Shai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020