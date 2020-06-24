Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maldives to re-open borders for foreign tourists from July 15

Maldives has announced to re-open its borders for international tourists from July 15, after almost four months of closure imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Male | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:59 IST
Maldives to re-open borders for foreign tourists from July 15
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Maldives has announced to re-open its borders for international tourists from July 15, after almost four months of closure imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. In an address to the nation on Wednesday, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced that resorts, liveaboards and hotels located at uninhabited islands will be open from July 15 while guest houses and hotels located at inhabited islands will reopen from August 1.

"Maldives relies heavily on the tourism industry as it accounts for the largest foreign exchange earnings, making it the biggest economic contributor in the country. However, it has come to a standstill due to the stringent public health measures taken to curb COVID-19. The tourism industry has been gearing up to restart; it is set to resume in compliance to protective measures, taking into account the safety of tourists and staff working in the industry," Solih said. The guidelines for re-opening the tourism sector, "Public Health Interventions to Prevent COVID-19 Transmission in the Tourism Sector", was also released today by the Ministry of Tourism giving comprehensive information for all sectors across the tourism industry on their standard operating procedures, as well as important information to tourists.

According to the guidelines, tourists are not required to pay an additional fee, produce a certificate or test result indicative of negative status for COVID-19 prior to entry into Maldives. For tourists without symptoms, there is no requirement for quarantine either. Travellers who have a history of contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID- 19 within the past 14 days and persons who have fever or respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, shortness of breath within the past 14 days have been advised not to travel to the nation, as per the latest guidelines.

All passengers should submit a health declaration card upon arrival, completed onboard the aircraft. As per border health and aviation procedure, if a passenger shows any symptoms of the viral infection such as fever, cough or shortness of breath on board the flight then the case needs to be put under notice of the Health Protection Agency. However, the guideline will be periodically reviewed based on further developments. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Policeman who assaulted woman bank employee in Surat suspended, employees thank Sitharaman

The policeman who allegedly assaulted a lady staff of a Bank in Saroli area was suspended and an investigation was initiated in the case, after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday brought the incident to the notice of Co...

China, India agree to 'strictly abide' by important consensus reached by their leaders: Statement

China and India on Wednesday agreed to strictly abide by the important consensus reached by their leaders and a series of agreements, further strengthen the confidence-building measures in the military field and jointly safeguard peace and ...

Surrey, Middlesex to play two-day friendly match in July

England cricket county clubs Surrey and Middlesex Cricket are set to return to the field next month to play a two-day friendly match. The match will be played on July 26-27 with a red ball here at the Kia Oval stadium.The match will be a tw...

Kejriwal asks centre to scrap order requiring COVID patients to visit govt facility for assessment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the Centre to withdraw a new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility, saying the order is not correctThe chief minister said that if the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020