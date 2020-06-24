Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crowds tear down statues, attack Wisconsin state senator

“What happened in Madison last night presented a stark contrast from the peaceful protests we have seen across our state in recent weeks, including significant damage to state property," Evers said in a statement. The violence in Madison on Tuesday started after Madison police arrested a protester who came to a restaurant across the street from the Capitol talking through a megaphone with a bat on his shoulder.

PTI | Madison | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:10 IST
Crowds tear down statues, attack Wisconsin state senator

Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues, attacked a state senator, threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building and unsuccessfully tried to break into the Capitol building amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. Police officers inside the Capitol used pepper spray against protesters who were trying to gain entry into the historic center of state government, successfully repelling them, Madison police said.

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday said he was prepared to activate the Wisconsin National Guard to protect state properties in the wake of the violence. “What happened in Madison last night presented a stark contrast from the peaceful protests we have seen across our state in recent weeks, including significant damage to state property," Evers said in a statement.

The violence in Madison on Tuesday started after Madison police arrested a protester who came to a restaurant across the street from the Capitol talking through a megaphone with a bat on his shoulder. Video released by Madison police shows the man talking through the megaphone while walking around the restaurant's outdoor patio. He goes inside and paces through the restaurant with the bat on his shoulder, saying he's “disturbing” the restaurant and talking about God and the police before walking out. On another video released by police, as many as five officers can be seen taking the man to the sidewalk and carrying him to a police squad car after he initially resisted arrest. Police said the man was able to escape from the squad car before being tackled as he attempted to escape.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa urges support for SAA rescue but allocates no new funds

The South African government on Wednesday urged creditors to back a restructuring plan for South African Airways SAA but did not allocate new bailouts for the loss-making state airline in an emergency budget. Creditors are due to vote on th...

HC stays Ministry of Sports’ decision to provisionally renew recognition of 54 Sports Federations

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the decision of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to provisionally renew the annual recognition of 54 National Sports Federations NSF and directed it to maintain status quo ante. A bench o...

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn, avoiding a protracted legal fight that would have delved deeper into the reasoni...

NCERT to revise curriculum framework for school education after 15 years, to be ready by March 2021

The interim report on the new National Curriculum Framework NCF for school education, which is being revised after 15 years, will be submitted by December and the new curriculum is expected to be ready by March next year, according to the H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020