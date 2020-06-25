Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four family members killed in overnight bombing in northern Afghanistan

Four members of one family were killed, including two children, in an overnight bombing of a residential house in northern Afghanistan, Sputnik has learned on Thursday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-06-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 11:52 IST
Four family members killed in overnight bombing in northern Afghanistan
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Four members of one family were killed, including two children, in an overnight bombing of a residential house in northern Afghanistan, Sputnik has learned on Thursday. According to Ayub Khan Momand, a village elder in Balkh Province's Vazirabad village, the house was struck around midnight Wednesday and resulted in five injuries besides the fatalities.

The origin of the projectile remains unclear as provincial authorities have yet to release any comments. The Balkh province, bordering Uzbekistan to the north, is a volatile Afghan province that sees plenty of fighting and regularly changes hands between government forces and the Taliban insurgency.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Hawaii to implement pre-arrival COVID-19 test option as quarantine alternative

Hawaii will implement a pre-travel COVID-19 testing option for travelers to the U.S. state as an alternative to a two-week travel quarantine, its governor said, hours after the Department of Justice backed a lawsuit challenging the quaranti...

David Leitch to direct 'Bullet Train'

Director David Leitch will helm the big-screen adaptation of Bullet Train, based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Isaka Kotaro. Leitch, known for blockbuster actioners like Deadpool 2 and Fast Furious Presents Hobbs Shaw, will also p...

Javadekar slams Cong on Emergency, says those who killed democracy questioning govt now

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over the Emergency imposed in 1975, saying those who killed democracy 45 years ago are questioning the government today. Javadekars ...

Odisha reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fatalities

With 210 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha on Thursday, the state tally of people infected with the virus has climbed to 5,962, the health department said. The state also recorded 17 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday.As per the dail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020