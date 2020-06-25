Left Menu
25 Taliban terrorists killed in airstrike in Afghanistan's Balkh province

As many as 25 Taliban terrorists have been killed in an airstrike in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan on Wednesday night.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-06-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 13:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 25 Taliban terrorists have been killed in an airstrike in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan on Wednesday night. The airstrike occurred in Dawlat Abad village in Balkh district, TOLO news quoted Munir Ahmad Farhad, spokesperson for the provincial governor, as saying.

According to local sources, the airforce had targeted a farmer's house and during the strike four civilians, including a child and a woman, were killed. This claim, however, has been rejected by Farhad and other officials of the 209th Shaheen Military Corps.

Taliban has not issued any statement on the matter.

