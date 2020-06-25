Left Menu
Development News Edition

British police say 22 officers hurt in violence at illegal party

Twenty-two police officers were injured during trouble at an unauthorised music event in London overnight where crowds attacked some patrol cars, British authorities said on Thursday. Some police cars were damaged and four people were arrested. Images on social media showed a crowd - with one person holding an object that looked like a sword - confronting officers and attacking a police car.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:03 IST
British police say 22 officers hurt in violence at illegal party
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Twenty-two police officers were injured during trouble at an unauthorized music event in London overnight where crowds attacked some patrol cars, British authorities said on Thursday. Parties have been banned during Britain's coronavirus lockdown, though there have been some breaches.

"These are utterly vile scenes," said Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel. A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the scenes as "appalling", adding: "Violence against the police will not be tolerated."

Police said they had been attacked when responding to complaints about noise, anti-social behavior, and violence in the Brixton area. None of the officers was injured seriously, though two required hospital treatment. Some police cars were damaged and four people were arrested.

Images on social media showed a crowd - with one person holding an object that looked like a sword confronting officers and attacking a police car. Reuters was unable to independently verify the images.

Patel said the incident was particularly wrong given last week's fatal stabbing of three men in a park in Reading in what police said was a terrorism incident. Three people were also stabbed and a woman was raped when thousands of young people attended a "rave" in northern England this month, one of a number of such illegal events to take place recently.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Bus crash in Polish capital kills 1, injures about 20 others

A Warsaw city bus crashed through a barrier on a highway overpass on Thursday and fell onto a concrete embankment below, killing at least one person and injuring about 20 others, authorities said. Five of the injured people were hospitalize...

Arunachal MP allocates Rs 12 lakh from MPLADS funds to fight COVID-19

Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao has allocated Rs 12 lakh from his MPLADS funds to fight COVID-19 in 11 districts under his constituency. Gao said he has allocated Rs 1 lakh each for Upper Siang, Siang, East Siang, West Siang, Anjaw, L...

Director Mukesh Chhabra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of 'Dil Bechara' release

As Sushant Singh Rajputs last shot film Dil Bechara is announced for a digital release, director Mukesh Chhabra on Thursday remembered the late actor for the love and support he shared throughout the making of the movie. In a written post s...

Karnataka becomes the first state to amend its Industries (Facilitation) Act for small, medium and large-scale industries

Bengaluru Karnataka India, June 25 ANINewsVoir The Karnataka government today amended the long pending industrial reform The Karnataka Industries Facilitation Act, 2002 to facilitate and attract investment in the state. The decision was tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020