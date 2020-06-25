Left Menu
China's Huawei to build $1.2 bln British research centre

A decision is expected in the coming weeks. Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang said the technology developed at the new centre was separate from that targeted by the U.S. restrictions, and it was "simply wrong" to suggest its announcement was timed to influence Britain's decision.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:50 IST
Huawei Consumer Business Group Image Credit: ANI

China's Huawei Technologies said on Thursday it had received planning permission for a 1 billion pound ($1.2 billion) research and development facility in England. The new centre will employee around 400 people and focus on producing optical equipment used in fibre-optic communication systems, Huawei said in a statement.

British officials are in the process of reviewing how to best mitigate any security risks posed by Huawei in light of new U.S. sanctions announced in May, which aim to cut off the firm's supply of the advanced microchips needed to make its equipment.

Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang said the technology developed at the new centre was separate from that targeted by the U.S. restrictions, and it was "simply wrong" to suggest its announcement was timed to influence Britain's decision. Huawei began working on the project in 2017, he said, and acquired the 500-acre development site near Cambridge, around 70km (43 miles) north of London, in 2018.

U.S. officials have said the development project is part of an effort by China to expand its influence in the West. "They donate money, hire grads, and burnish their PR credentials. Then comes bullying, coercion, and expansion of the surveillance state," U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Zhang said he could not comment on the British government's 5G review before it was finished, but that the research centre represented a significant investment in the country. "The UK definitely will care about the British interests and to develop, recover and grow the economy here," he said. ($1 = 0.8045 pounds)

