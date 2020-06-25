262 pilots in Pakistan hold fake licenses: Aviation Minister

As many as 262 pilots in Pakistan hold fake licences as they never appeared for exams personally, CNN reported. Pakistan Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan was quoted as saying that 262 pilots "did not take the exams themselves" and instead had paid someone to sit for the exams on their behalf. He was speaking in the National Assembly.

"They don't have the flying experience," he added. The PIA has grounded the pilots holding fake licences.

"PIA acknowledges that fake licences is not just a PIA issue but spread across the entire Pakistani airline industry," spokesperson Abdullah Khan was quoted as saying. He said that some of the fake pilots have been flying for the foreign carriers. The statement is part of the results of the investigation done on the plane crash in Karachi. Ninety-seven persons had died in the incident. (ANI)