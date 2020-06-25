Left Menu
Development News Edition

262 pilots in Pakistan hold fake licenses: Aviation Minister

As many as 262 pilots in Pakistan hold fake licences as they never appeared for exams personally, CNN reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:15 IST
262 pilots in Pakistan hold fake licenses: Aviation Minister
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 262 pilots in Pakistan hold fake licences as they never appeared for exams personally, CNN reported. Pakistan Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan was quoted as saying that 262 pilots "did not take the exams themselves" and instead had paid someone to sit for the exams on their behalf. He was speaking in the National Assembly.

"They don't have the flying experience," he added. The PIA has grounded the pilots holding fake licences.

"PIA acknowledges that fake licences is not just a PIA issue but spread across the entire Pakistani airline industry," spokesperson Abdullah Khan was quoted as saying. He said that some of the fake pilots have been flying for the foreign carriers. The statement is part of the results of the investigation done on the plane crash in Karachi. Ninety-seven persons had died in the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Disney to revamp Splash Mountain to feature company's first Black princess

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will renovate its Splash Mountain theme park ride to feature Tiana, the entertainment companys first Black princess and the star of 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.The announcement follows cri...

Motor racing-No explanation for noose as NASCAR completes investigation

NASCAR said on Thursday it had completed its own investigation into the noose found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in the top series, without determining who did it or how it got in the stall. An FBI investi...

BJP murdered democracy in Manipur to remain in power: Congress

The Congress accused the BJP on Thursday of murdering democracy in Manipur by its sinister efforts to remain in power. Congresss senior spokesperson Ajay Maken alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has violated every rule in the statu...

CDC head warns pregnant women with COVID-19 face greater risks

Pregnant women have increased risk of severe COVID-19 compared to women who are not pregnant, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention Robert Redfield told reporters on Thursday, warning that states with rising coronavirus cases ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020