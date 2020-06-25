Left Menu
Vici, PSG.LGD open strong at DPL-CDA Season 2

Vici swept iG Vitality 2-0, taking victories in 28 minutes and 31 minutes. PSG.LGD battled past CDEC Gaming 2-1, sandwiching victories of 46 and 39 minutes around a 32-minute defeat.All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26. The action continues Friday with EHOME battling iG Vitality and Vici taking on CDEC.

Vici Gaming and PSG.LGD each won their openers on Thursday, the second day of Season 2 of the DPL-CDA Professional League. Vici swept iG Vitality 2-0, taking victories in 28 minutes and 31 minutes.

PSG.LGD battled past CDEC Gaming 2-1, sandwiching victories of 46 and 39 minutes around a 32-minute defeat. The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26.

The action continues Friday with EHOME battling iG Vitality and Vici taking on CDEC. The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Thursday, with match record and game record:

T1. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 1-0, 2-0 T1. Vici Gaming, 1-0, 2-0

3. Sirius Gaming, 1-0, 2-1 4. PSG.LGD, 1-1, 2-3

T5. Invictus Gaming, 0-0, 0-0 T5. Royal Never Give Up, 0-0, 0-0

T5. Team Aster, 0-0, 0-0 T8. CDEC Gaming, 0-1, 1-2

T8. EHOME, 0-1, 1-2 10. iG Vitality, 0-1, 0-2

