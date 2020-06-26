Vikin.gg, Virtus.pro stay alive at Beyond Epic - EU/CIS

Vikin.gg and Virtus.pro each won in the lower bracket on Thursday to stay alive at the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Vikin.gg swept Alliance 2-0 before Virtus.pro beat OG 2-1 in the lower bracket's opening matches.

Both will next play Saturday against the loser of Friday's upper-bracket matches. Vikin.gg will face the loser of Team Secret vs. Team Liquid, and Virtus.pro await either FlyToMoon or Team Nigma. The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event began with two groups of six teams playing single round robins, with all matches best-of-three. All playoff matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five final on Sunday.

Vikin.gg claimed victories in 37 minutes and 29 minutes to dispatch Alliance. Indji "Shad" Lub of the Netherlands and Miroslav "BOOM" Bican of the Czech Republic led the way with kills/death/assists ratios of 7.5/1.5/14 and 7.5/1/15, respectively. Virtus.pro grabbed the opening map in 43 minutes from OG, who rebounded with a 25-minute win to level the match. Virtus.pro finished it off with a 34-minute victory in the decider. Ukraine's Vladimir "No ne" Minenko posted a 15/3/10.3 KDA in Virtus.pro's victory.

After Secret vs. Liquid and FlyToMoon vs. Nigma, the winners will face off in the upper-bracket final Friday night. Rounds 2 and 3 of the lower bracket will be on Saturday, with the lower-bracket final and grand final scheduled for Sunday. --Field Level Media