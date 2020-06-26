Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed attacks in Mexico's Sinaloa state leave 16 dead

"There are seven bodies, most of whom were wearing tactical clothing and vests, apparently only one firearm was found," said public security minister Cristobal Castaneda.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 08:33 IST
Armed attacks in Mexico's Sinaloa state leave 16 dead

Two armed attacks in the violence-plagued western Mexican state of Sinaloa, home of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, have left 16 people dead, the head of the state's public security ministry said on Thursday.

Security forces found the bodies of seven supposed cartel hitmen on a dirt road, strewn next to a bullet-riddled pickup truck, apparent victims of a shootout. "There are seven bodies, most of whom were wearing tactical clothing and vests, apparently only one firearm was found," said public security minister Cristobal Castaneda. "Clearly this is a fight between gangs or organized criminal groups," he added.

A separate attack on a small town left another nine fatalities, seven of them supposedly local residents and the other two bodies have not been identified. One of the unidentified bodies had an AK-47, said Castaneda.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assumed the presidency in December 2018 pledging to pacify the country with a less confrontational approach to security, but violence has continued rising and murders hit an all-time high last year.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House of Representatives passes Democratic police reform bill

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a controversial Democratic police reform bill on Thursday, sending the measure to the Senate despite opposition from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress. The Democratic-con...

Super-earths discovered orbiting nearby red dwarf

In research led by the University of Gottingen, the RedDots team of astronomers has detected a system of super-Earth planets orbiting the nearby star Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky. Super-Earths are planets which have a...

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong says he will be "prime target" of new security law

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong believes he will be a prime target of Beijings move to impose national security legislation on the Chinese-ruled city that critics say will crush its much coveted freedoms. The law aims to tackle sep...

ECB cancel Dynamos Cricket and some national competitions

England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Thursday cancelled the Dynamos Cricket and some national competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic. As we continue to work towards recreational cricket returning on or around July 4, though, it has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020