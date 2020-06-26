Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justin Bieber files $20 mln defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claims

The other woman, who identified herself as Kadi, said on Twitter that she was sexually assaulted by Bieber in a New York hotel room in May 2015. The lawsuit said the accusations by the two women were "outrageous, fabricated lies" and seeks a jury trial and $20 million in damages.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:07 IST
Justin Bieber files $20 mln defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claims
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual misconduct. The Canadian pop star filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday after saying on Twitter earlier this week that a claim that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014 was "factually impossible."

The woman, who identified herself as Danielle but said she was posting anonymously, said in a Twitter posting that has since been deleted that she was sexually assaulted by the singer at a hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014. The other woman, who identified herself as Kadi, said on Twitter that she was sexually assaulted by Bieber in a New York hotel room in May 2015.

The lawsuit said the accusations by the two women were "outrageous, fabricated lies" and seeks a jury trial and $20 million in damages. Neither of the women could be reached for comment on Friday. Bieber's representatives on Friday did not respond to requests for comment about the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said the two women were "trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America, whereby it is open season for anyone to make any claim (no matter how vile, unsupported, and provably false) about anyone without consequence." Hundreds of men in entertainment, business, sports and politics have been accused of sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement became a cultural force in 2017.

Bieber, now 26, was discovered at age 13 and has become one of the world's most popular musicians. The lawsuit detailed hotel receipts, emails and news reports to assert that Bieber was not staying at the hotel in Austin where Danielle alleged that the 2014 assault had taken place.

It said that Kadi's accusation was false and that she had fabricated her allegation "out of her desire for fame and attention."

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-L'Oreal to drop words such as 'whitening' from skin products

LOreal, the worlds biggest cosmetics company, will remove words referencing white, fair and light from its skin-evening products, a spokeswoman said on Friday, a day after Unilever made a similar announcement in the face of growing social m...

U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong autonomy

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was imposing visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party officials believed responsible for restricting freedoms in Hong Kong.Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on ...

Swiss prosecutors widen FIFA probe to former UEFA president Platini

Swiss federal prosecutors are targeting former European football head Michel Platini in a widening of their probe into a 2 million Swiss franc 2.1 million payment arranged by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, the Office of the Attorney Ge...

Coronavirus traces found in March 2019 sewage sample, Spanish study shows

Spanish virologists have found traces of the novel coronavirus in a sample of Barcelona waste water collected in March 2019, nine months before the COVID-19 disease was identified in China, the University of Barcelona said on Friday.The dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020