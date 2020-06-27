Left Menu
Mueller report witness gets 10 years on child sex charges

In the 1990s, Nader served as a broker to facilitate the release of American hostages held in the Middle East. The convictions carried a 10-year mandatory minimum.

PTI | Alexandria | Updated: 27-06-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 00:22 IST
Mueller report witness gets 10 years on child sex charges
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Lebanese American businessman who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's report and who helped broker the release of American hostages was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison sentence on child sex charges. George Nader pleaded guilty in January to bringing a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to the U.S. 20 years ago to engage in sexual activity. He also acknowledged possessing child pornography.

Nader's name appears more than 100 times in the Mueller report. It details Nader's efforts to serve as liaison between Russians and members of President Donald Trump's transition team. In the 1990s, Nader served as a broker to facilitate the release of American hostages held in the Middle East.

The convictions carried a 10-year mandatory minimum. The judge could have imposed a longer term, though prosecutors also recommended a 10-year sentence. Nader also agreed to pay USD 150,000 in restitution to the Czech boy he abused, who is now an adult and testified at Friday's sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria by phone.

"George destroyed practically my entire life, and I am trying to put it back together piece by piece," he said through a translator. Nader's interest in children and his status as a behind-the-scenes power player both extend back decades. And there's at least some indication that the latter shielded him from the consequences of the former.

