ENCE, FaZe Clan stay alive at cs_summit 6 Europe

ENCE knocked out x6tence with a come-from-behind 2-1 win in Group C, while FaZe Clan posted a lopsided sweep against Team Heretics in Group D. On Sunday, ENCE will face the loser of Saturday's Group C winners' match between Ninjas in Pyjamas and Heroic.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 01:10 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

On Sunday, ENCE will face the loser of Saturday's Group C winners' match between Ninjas in Pyjamas and Heroic. FaZe Clan will take on the loser of Saturday's Group D winners' match between BIG and OG.

Sixteen European teams were divided into four groups for the $125,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event. The top two teams from each group advanced to the double-elimination playoff bracket. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 5. The winner will receive $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Rankings points.

ENCE fell behind with a 16-13 loss on Overpass but rallied with a 16-9 win on Train and a tough 19-15 victory on Nuke to eliminate x6tence. Aleksi "allu" Jalli led the way for ENCE with 72 kills and a plus-14 kill-death differential. FaZe Clan had an easier time with a 16-4 win on Nuke and a 16-7 decision on Train. Havard "rain" Nygaard posted 46 kills and a plus-21 differential for the winners.

In addition to NiP vs. Heroic and BIG vs. OG, Saturday's action also includes the winners' matches in Group A (G2 Esports vs. GODSENT) and Group B (North vs. Team Vitality). cs_summit 6: Online Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points):

1. $34,000, 2,000 2. $22,000, 1,875

3. $17,000, 1,750 4. $13,000, 1,625

5. $10,000, 1,500 6. $7,500, 1,375

7. $5,500, 1,250 8. $4,000, 1,125

9. $3,000, 1,000 10. $2,200, 875

11. $1,600, 750 12. $1,200, 625

13-16, $1,000, 312.5 -- mousesports, FATE Esports, x6tence, Team Heretics

