Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunman kills two warehouse co-workers and himself in central Illinois

An employee of a coffee-dispenser manufacturer opened fire with a handgun on Friday at the company's warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, killing two co-workers and wounding a third before fleeing the scene and taking his own life, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11 a.m. Central time at the Bunn-O-Matic plant, Springfield police chief Kenny Winslow told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 05:45 IST
Gunman kills two warehouse co-workers and himself in central Illinois

An employee of a coffee-dispenser manufacturer opened fire with a handgun on Friday at the company's warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, killing two co-workers and wounding a third before fleeing the scene and taking his own life, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11 a.m. Central time at the Bunn-O-Matic plant, Springfield police chief Kenny Winslow told reporters. Officers arriving on the scene within minutes found two men - one in his 20s, one in his 60s - shot dead inside the warehouse, and a woman in her 50s critically wounded in the parking lot, Winslow said.

The gunman, identified as Michael Collins, 48, was later found inside his vehicle in a neighboring county, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Winslow said at a televised news briefing after the incident. In the chaos immediately following the gunfire, it was unclear whether the gunman had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, Winslow said.

Winslow said the motive for the shooting remained under investigation. The suspect, who acted alone, was an employee at the warehouse, knew all three of his victims and worked with them in the welding area of the facility, Winslow added. At least 175 other employees were inside the plant, which consists of several structures, when the gunman opened fire, Winslow said. Two handguns were found in the suspect's vehicle and he had a valid firearms owner identification card, Winslow added.

Arthur Bunn, president and chief operating officer of Bunn-O-Matic, maker of beverage dispenser machines, called it "the saddest possible day for our company ... particularly in light of all the other troubles that are among us and around us." The Bunn company, founded in 1957, is based in Springfield, the capital of Illinois. Its founder is credited with inventing the flat-bottom fluted coffee filter and the pour-over drip coffee brewer.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump's

Facebook has said that it will flag all newsworthy posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump. Separately, Facebooks stock dropped more than 8 per cent, erasing roughly USD 50 billion from its m...

NBA releases schedule, but Silver admits risk exists

Even as the NBA was unveiling its schedule for the conclusion of the regular season, commissioner Adam Silver admitted Friday that the leagues bubble in central Florida cant be made totally safe from the coronavirus pandemic. The league is ...

Egypt, Sudan: Ethiopia won't fill disputed dam before accord

The leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed that Ethiopia will refrain from filling its new hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile next month and return to talks aimed at reaching an agreement among the three nations on use of the rive...

Gunman kills two warehouse co-workers and himself in central Illinois

An employee of a coffee-dispenser manufacturer opened fire with a handgun on Friday at the companys warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, killing two co-workers and wounding a third before fleeing the scene and taking his own life, police sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020