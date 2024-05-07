Rajasthan Braces for Scorching Heatwave

Heat wave conditions will prevail in parts of Rajasthan where the maximum temperature is likely to rise in the coming two to three days, a MeT department official said on Tuesday.

The weather is likely to remain mainly dry at most places in the state, according to the Meteorological Center, Jaipur.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 43 to 45 degrees Celsius at some places in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions on May 8 and 9. There is a possibility of heatwave during this period.

Due to the activation of a western disturbance on May 10 and 11, there is a possibility of thunderstorm and rain activities at isolated places in Udaipur, Kota and Jodhpur divisions from May 10. Due to its effect, the temperature is likely to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius from May 11. This would provide relief from the heatwave.

Light rain activities are likely to continue along with thunder at some places in the state till May 12.

