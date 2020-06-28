OG rally to win Group D at cs_summit 6 Europe

Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 01:56 IST
The winner will receive $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Rankings points. Image Credit: Pixabay

OG rallied to defeat BIG in the Group D winners' match Saturday at the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event. After losing 16-9 on Dust II, OG rebounded with a 16-11 win on Inferno and a 16-14 decision on Mirage.

In Saturday's other winners' matches, GODSENT swept G2 Esports in Group A, Team Vitality swept North in Group B and Ninjas in Pyjamas posted a 2-1 win against Heroic in Group C. Sixteen European teams were divided into four groups to start the $125,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event. The top two teams from each group advance to the double-elimination playoff bracket. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 5.

The winner will receive $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Rankings points. GODSENT won 16-9 on Train on 19-16 on Nuke to take down G2. Vitality defeated North with a 16-10 win on Overpass and a 16-9 win on Nuke. NiP sandwiched a 16-13 win on Mirage and a 16-12 win on Dust II around a 16-6 loss to Heroic on Vertigo.

Mateusz "mantuu" Wilczewski led OG with 62 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential. Other standouts from the action Saturday included GODSENT's Asger "Farlig" Jensen and Martin "STYKO" Styk, who each had 53 kills and a plus-20 differential. Vitality's Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut tallied 44 kills and a plus-21 differential, and NiP was led by Fredrik "REZ" Sterner with 61 kills and a plus-5 differential. Play continues Sunday with four decider matches: G2 Esports vs. Fnatic in Group A, North vs. Movistar Riders in Group B, Heroic vs. ENCE in Group C and BIG vs. FaZe Clan in Group D. The winners will finish second in their respective groups and advance to next week's playoffs, while the losers will play for 9th through 12th place.

cs_summit 6: Online Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points): 1. $34,000, 2,000

2. $22,000, 1,875 3. $17,000, 1,750

4. $13,000, 1,625 5. $10,000, 1,500

6. $7,500, 1,375 7. $5,500, 1,250

8. $4,000, 1,125 9. $3,000, 1,000

10. $2,200, 875 11. $1,600, 750

12. $1,200, 625 13-16, $1,000, 312.5 -- mousesports, FATE Esports, x6tence, Team Heretics

--Field Level Media

