Natus Vincere advance to grand final in WePlay! Clutch Island

Team Spirit advanced to Sunday's clash after securing a 2-0 victory versus Nemiga Gaming, courtesy of a 19-16 win on Mirage and 16-2 romp on Dust II. Boris "magixx" Vorobiev paced Team Spirit with 46 kills and a plus-20 kill-death differential.

Aleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev recorded 67 kills and a plus-27 kill-death differential for Natus Vincere, who will square off against the winner of Sunday's lower-bracket final pitting Virtus.pro against Team Spirit. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Natus Vincere posted a 2-1 victory over Virtus.pro on Saturday to advance to the grand final in the We Play! Clutch Island event. Na'Vi overcame a 19-17 setback on Dust II to record a 16-12 win on Overpass and 16-4 triumph on Train.

Aleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev recorded 67 kills and a plus-27 kill-death differential for Natus Vincere, who will square off against the winner of Sunday's lower-bracket final pitting Virtus.pro against Team Spirit. Team Spirit advanced to Sunday's clash after securing a 2-0 victory versus Nemiga Gaming, courtesy of a 19-16 win on Mirage and 16-2 romp on Dust II.

Boris "magixx" Vorobiev paced Team Spirit with 46 kills and a plus-20 kill-death differential. The $50,000 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began last week with 13 teams.

All matches throughout the tournament are best-of-three, with the champion claiming $15,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Rankings points. In addition to the playoff bracket, Winstrike Team recorded a 2-1 victory over Hard Legion Esports in the seventh-place match on Saturday. Winstrike sandwiched a 16-5 victory on Overpass and 16-13 win on Dust II around a 16-4 setback on Vertigo.

Abay "Hobbit" Khasenov had 58 kills and Vladyslav "bondik" Nechyporchuk compiled a plus-10 kill-death differential to pace Winstrike Team. ESPADA and Gambit will jockey for fifth place on Sunday.

WePlay! Clutch Island prize pool ($USD, Regional Major Ranking points): 1. $15,000, 2,000

2. $10,000, 1,875 3. $6,000, 1,750

4. $5,000, 1,625 -- Nemiga Gaming 5. $4,500, 1,500

6. $3,500, 1,375 7. $3,000, 1,250 -- Winstrike Team

8. $3,000, 1,125 -- Hard Legion Esports 9. 0, 1,000 -- forZe

10. 0, 875 -- Syman Gaming 11. 0, 0 -- HellRaisers

12-13. 0, 0 -- Moscow Five Academy, CR4ZY --Field Level Media

