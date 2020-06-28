Left Menu
Secret reach lower bracket final at Beyond Epic Europe/CIS

Team Secret swept two matches Saturday to reach the lower-bracket final of the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event. Secret advanced to face Team Liquid on Sunday, with the winner taking on Team Nigma in the grand final later in the day. Liquid swept Secret in an upper-bracket playoff match earlier this week.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 02:16 IST
Secret opened with a 2-0 win against Vikin.gg in 29 and 50 minutes and then defeated FlyToMoon in 34 and 33 minutes, respectively. Image Credit: Pixabay

Team Secret swept two matches Saturday to reach the lower-bracket final of the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event. Secret opened with a 2-0 win against Vikin.gg in 29 and 50 minutes and then defeated FlyToMoon in 34 and 33 minutes, respectively.

FlyToMoon, who advanced to that showdown with a sweep of Virtus.pro (30 and 32 minutes), was eliminated in fourth place and pocketed $15,000. Vikin.gg and Virtus.pro each earned $8,000 for the fifth-sixth place. Secret advanced to face Team Liquid on Sunday, with the winner taking on Team Nigma in the grand final later in the day.

Liquid swept Secret in an upper-bracket playoff match earlier this week. The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event began with two groups of six teams playing single round robins, with all matches best-of-three. All playoff matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

Beyond Epic -- Europe and CIS prize pool 1. $80,000

2. $35,000 3. $25,000

4. $15,000 -- FlyToMoon 5-6. $8,000 -- Vikin.gg, Virtus.pro

7-8. $7,000 -- Alliance, OG 9-10. $5,000 -- B8, Ninjas in Pyjamas

11-12. $2,500 -- Team Unique, Team Empire --Field Level Media

