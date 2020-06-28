Left Menu
Development News Edition

One dead, another injured in shooting at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville

One person died and another was injured in a shooting late on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky's Jefferson Square Park, which has become a center for protests against the police killing of a Black woman in her home in March.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 10:40 IST
One dead, another injured in shooting at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One person died and another was injured in a shooting late on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky's Jefferson Square Park, which has become a center for protests against the police killing of a Black woman in her home in March. Reports of the shooting at the park came at 9 p.m. (0100 GMT on Sunday), according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

"Calls then came in that Sheriff's department personnel were in the park performing life-saving measures on a male who eventually died at the scene", the police said in a statement. The statement said the police had cleared the park and homicide detectives were conducting an investigation. No further details were provided.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he was saddened by the violence that erupted at the site where people had gathered to voice concerns. "It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene", Fischer said in a tweet https://bit.ly/2VqRZrt.

The park has been a center for protests against the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a hail of gunfire when drug investigators burst into her home in Louisville about three months ago. Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed on March 13 after officers entered her apartment bearing a "no-knock" arrest warrant.

One of the three officers involved in her shooting was dismissed from the police department on Tuesday. Taylor's slaying returned to prominence following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him in Minneapolis.

The two incidents and others have become a rallying cry in nationwide protests against police brutality and racial bias in the U.S. criminal justice system.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Number of COVID-19 containment zones now 417; nearly 2.45 lakh people screened so far

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi has risen to 417 after re-mapping of such areas, while around 2.45 lakh people have been screened in a mammoth exercise to check the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, officials sai...

Four Nepali nationals arrested with rare herb cordyceps, illicit liquor

Four Nepali nationals were arrested in Chamoli district on Saturday for possession of cordyceps a caterpillar fungus, animal meat and illicit liquor in Pokhari, Chamoli district on Saturday, police said. Police said they made the arrests af...

Cricket-Holder wants racism to be treated like doping and fixing

West Indies captain Jason Holder wants racism to be treated as seriously as doping and match-fixing in cricket, the 28-year-old has said. Then Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was slapped with a four-match ban last year for a racist remark a...

Yoga today is an integral part of global lifestyle: Modi

Observing that India has always contributed to global health and wellness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that yoga has become an integral part of the lifestyle globally and the world was also increasingly adopting Ayurveda. Modi mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020