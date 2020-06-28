Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giant rainbow flag unfurled in front of Taiwan autocrat's memorial hall

Hundreds of people thronged a central square in Taiwan's capital Taipei for a Pride event on Sunday, unfurling a giant rainbow flag in front of the main memorial hall for late autocratic leader Chiang Kai-shek before being ushered away by police. Proudly democratic Taiwan is a bastion of liberal values in a part of the world where in many countries homosexuality remains illegal or taboo.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:21 IST
Giant rainbow flag unfurled in front of Taiwan autocrat's memorial hall

Hundreds of people thronged a central square in Taiwan's capital Taipei for a Pride event on Sunday, unfurling a giant rainbow flag in front of the main memorial hall for late autocratic leader Chiang Kai-shek before being ushered away by police.

Proudly democratic Taiwan is a bastion of liberal values in a part of the world where in many countries homosexuality remains illegal or taboo. Taiwan legalised same sex marriage last year, the first in Asia. The "Taiwan Pride Parade for the World" billed itself as a show of solidarity with countries unable to hold LGBTQ celebrations due to restrictions on public events to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. The pandemic is under control in Taiwan.

An international crowd of more than 200 people waving rainbow flags and masks, some singing and dancing, marched up to the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, where a small group briefly displayed the flag in front of the building, which houses a giant statue of Taiwan's late leader. After scattered shouts of "Fuck you, Chiang Kai-shek", the crowd marched back down the steps, accompanied by a handful of police, blowing whistles to stop people lingering.

Chiang, who died in 1975, was lauded in life as an anti-communist hero, especially in the United States, but many Taiwanese revile him as a despot who imprisoned and killed opponents during a reign of terror. Darien Chen, who represented Taiwan at Mr. Gay World 2013 and organised Sunday's event, said they were holding high the banner for the rest of the world, with hundreds of events cancelled in the traditional Pride month.

"With the rest of the world under the peak of the epidemic, only Taiwan can do this," Chen told Reuters. "Of course we won't give in, and we must continue with this flame of hope and stand up for the world, to hold the only parade in the world in this Pride month." Taipei holds its main Pride parade in late October when the weather is cooler.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Poles face long lines, coronavirus limits in presidential vote

Poles stood in long lines to vote on Sunday in a closely-fought presidential election that could reshape Polands tense relationship with the European Union and the ruling nationalists socially conservative agenda.The ballot takes place seve...

Gay, trans Brazilians pummeled by coronavirus economic crisis

One in four unemployed gay and trans-Brazilians has lost their job recently during the coronavirus outbreak, a survey released on Sunday found, showing the joblessness among LGBT Brazilians almost double the nations overall rate.Four in 10 ...

COVID-19: Salons reopen for business in Maharashtra's Pune

After a gap of over three months, salons were reopened in Pune for business on Sunday. The Maharashtra government permitted barbershops, salons and beauty parlours to resume operations from June 28 in the state, under its Mission Begin Agai...

Children more resilient against COVID-19: Lancet study

The majority of children with COVID-19 in 26 countries fared well clinically compared to adults, according to a review of studies that assessed research published during the first four months of the pandemic. Scientists, including those fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020