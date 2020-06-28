Left Menu
Global coronavirus tally reaches 10 million: Johns Hopkins University

The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has touched 10 million, according to the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

ANI | Maryland | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:28 IST

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has touched 10 million, according to the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University on Sunday. More than 498,895 people have died globally due to the infection, according to the data compiled by the university. About 5 million people, who had contracted the virus, have also recovered.

Though the virus is believed to have emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the United States is the worst-hit country from COVID-19, which was declared as a pandemic by the WHO on March 11. At least 125,539 people have died in the US from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest tally.

There are at least 2,510,323 cases of the disease in the country. The US has the highest number of cases in the world. The second worst-hit country is Brazil, which has reported 1,313,667 lakh cases. The country's death toll stands at 57,070.

The countries around the world including the US, India, Denmark, and Italy have started the process of lifting the lockdown by easing restrictions despite the number of cases continues to rise. (ANI)

