All residents of Bavaria to be tested for COVID-19

State Health Minister Melanie Huml said Sunday that the “corona test offensive” will help provide Bavarians “clarity if they have been infected.” Bavaria is Germany's largest state by area and is home to some 13 million people. Bavaria is the first of Germany's 16 states to undertake universal testing.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The southern German state of Bavaria says it's starting a program to offer coronavirus testing for all residents. State Health Minister Melanie Huml said Sunday that the "corona test offensive" will help provide Bavarians "clarity if they have been infected." Bavaria is Germany's largest state by area and is home to some 13 million people. It has been the worst hit by the coronavirus both in terms of infections per capita and in total numbers.

As of Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control center, reported the state had 48,294 of Germany's overall 193,499 cases, with 2,592 of its 8,957 deaths. Bavaria is the first of Germany's 16 states to undertake universal testing. The state plans to pay for tests that aren't already covered under the country's health care system.

Until now, testing has been focused on people with symptoms or possible exposure, as well as in certain professions where they are more likely to have come into contact with the virus.

