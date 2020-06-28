US special envoy Khalilzad travelling to Pak, Qatar and Uzbekistan

Special US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is traveling to Qatar, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan as part of his sustained effort to bring peace in the war-torn country, the State Department said on Sunday. Joined by US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Adam Boehler, Khalilzad left for the region on June 28, it said in a media release.

During his meetings, Khalilzad "will urge support for all Afghans to meet their remaining commitments ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically reduced violence and timely prisoner releases," the State Department said. Noting that Afghan peace, economic growth, and regional connectivity are closely linked and mutually supportive, it said that the delegation will explore investment opportunities and partnerships in a range of sectors to advance the economic recovery of Afghanistan and support sustained peace and stability in the region.

"Due to the challenges of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Khalilzad, CEO Boehler, and their delegation will also conduct meetings with Afghan officials throughout the trip remotely via video," it added.