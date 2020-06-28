French PM Philippe wins mayoral race in northern town of Le Havre
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe claimed victory in the race to become mayor of Le Havre in Sunday's municipal elections. France's constitution allows Philippe to nominate a deputy to his mayoral seat while he remains prime minister, but his victory will raise questions over a possible government reshuffle.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-06-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:46 IST
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe claimed victory in the race to become mayor of Le Havre in Sunday's municipal elections. He won with 58.8% of the vote, according to TF1/LCI TV.
"We're happy in Le Havre, we will celebrate this victory," Philippe said. France's constitution allows Philippe to nominate a deputy to his mayoral seat while he remains prime minister, but his victory will raise questions over a possible government reshuffle.
- READ MORE ON:
- Edouard Philippe
- French
- Le Havre
- COVID-19