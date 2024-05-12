Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: 28,824 Residential Apartments Constructed by Urban Habitat Development Board in Three Years

In the past 3 years, Tamil Nadu has built 28,824 apartments costing Rs 3,197.94 crore. The government has allocated 37,720 apartments and given 3,023 sale deeds to beneficiaries. Currently, 9,522 apartments are being built under the 'Dilapidated Storeyed Tenements' scheme.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 22:50 IST
Tamil Nadu: 28,824 Residential Apartments Constructed by Urban Habitat Development Board in Three Years
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday said it has inaugurated 28,824 residential apartments built at a cost of Rs 3,197.94 crore in the last three years.

Through the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, the state government soon after assuming office in May 2021 has sanctioned allotment orders to 37,720 beneficiaries.

In addition, 3,023 sale deeds were presented to the beneficiaries by the government, an official release said here on Sunday.

''Soon after this government assumed office (in May 7, 2021) Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board has inaugurated 28,824 residential apartments built at a cost of Rs 3,197.94 crore'', the release said.

Under the 'Dilapidated Storeyed Tenements' scheme, works are on for construction of 9,522 new residential apartments by demolishing 7,582 dilapidated buildings, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
4
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024