Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intl airlines initiate probe against Pak pilots, staff after reports of fake licence emerge: Report

Pakistan's Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar said last week that the government had asked various commercial airlines, flying clubs and charter companies to ground a total of 262 pilots until investigations into their qualifications were completed, it added. The action was prompted by the preliminary report on the crash of the PIA aircraft in Karachi last month, which found that pilots failed to follow standard procedures.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-06-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:51 IST
Intl airlines initiate probe against Pak pilots, staff after reports of fake licence emerge: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Several international airlines, including Qatar Airways, have initiated a probe against Pakistani employees and grounded them till further notice after authorities here reported that as many as 262 pilots were holding fake licences, a media report has said. Last week, cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) grounded 150 pilots with "dubious licenses" after the preliminary probe report of the Karachi plane crash on May 22 blamed the pilots and the air traffic control for the tragedy that killed 97 people.

The Express Tribune, quoting sources reported on Sunday that Kuwait Air has grounded seven Pakistani pilots and 56 engineers, while Qatar Airways, Oman Air and Vietnam Airlines have compiled lists of Pakistani pilots, engineers and ground-handling staff. They said the employees whose names are on the lists will remain grounded till a report is received from the Pakistani authorities, it added. The national flag carrier has written to foreign missions and global regulatory and safety bodies, assuring them it has grounded all 141 pilots suspected of obtaining licences through unfair means, a PIA spokesperson said on Saturday, the report said.

Signed by PIA Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik, the letter has been sent to all heads of foreign missions in Pakistan as well as international aviation regulators and safety monitoring agencies, the spokesperson said. Pakistan's Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar said last week that the government had asked various commercial airlines, flying clubs and charter companies to ground a total of 262 pilots until investigations into their qualifications were completed, it added.

The action was prompted by the preliminary report on the crash of the PIA aircraft in Karachi last month, which found that pilots failed to follow standard procedures. Global safety and transport bodies expressed concern over the alleged "dubious" licences and said they were looking into the matter. Malik had also informed the aviation ministry about the flight safety measures.

The 262 pilots – 109 commercial and 153 airline transport pilots – were grounded on Friday, pending conclusion of inquiries against them. They included 141 from PIA, nine from Air Blue, 10 from Serene Airline, and 17 from Shaheen Airlines, which has closed down, the report said. The aviation minister said the move to ground the pilots would help allay global concerns and show that wrongdoing had been corrected. He added that five officials of the aviation authority were also suspended for abetting the suspected pilots.

The investigations into pilots' qualifications began after a 2018 crash landing in which it was found that the test date on the licence of the pilot involved had been a holiday – suggesting it was fake as testing could not have taken place on that day. That led to 16 PIA pilots being grounded in early 2019.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) requires pilots to pass all eight papers to become fully qualified, after completing at least 1,500 hours' commercial flying time. The minister said 28 of the pilots had already been found to have obtained academic degrees illegitimately, the report added. On May 22, the domestic flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The Airbus A320 aircraft of the national carrier had 91 passengers and a crew of eight when it crashed into the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, minutes before its landing. One girl died on the ground after suffering burn injuries. Two passengers miraculously survived the crash.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Czech coronavirus cases jump again, centred on mine outbreak

The Czech Republic reported 305 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily tally since April 3, which the government said was mainly the result of an outbreak in an eastern mining area rather than a nationwide second wave of infecti...

Vehicle in Sharad Pawar's convoy overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A vehicle in Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawars convoy overturned on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday.However, Pawars vehicle passed on safely.The driver of the vehicle that overturned received minor injuries, said Pune rura...

Rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

The rupee settled 7 paise higher at 75.58 provisional against the US dollar on Monday supported by weak American currency and easing crude prices even as the equity market was trading in the negative territory. Forex traders said weak domes...

Government welcomes court dismissing COVID-19 regulation challenges

Government has welcomed two high court judgments dismissing challenges related to the Disaster Management Act and its regulations.On 26 June, the Western Cape High Court dismissed an application that sought to challenge the constitutionalit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020