Blast kills 23 Afghans at a cattle market in southern Afghanistan
At least 23 civilians were killed in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province and dozens were injured when rockets fell on a cattle market on Monday, said Afghan government and Taliban officials. Taliban officials blamed the government officials for killing the civilians.Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:38 IST
A spokesman for Helmand's governor said the several rockets fired by Taliban insurgents landed close to the cattle market, killing 23 civilians, including children. Taliban officials blamed the government officials for killing the civilians.
