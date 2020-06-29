Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd's death

Chauvin's attorney has not commented publicly on the charges, while other defense attorneys have sought to minimize their clients' roles in Floyd's death, which sparked massive protests around the world against police brutality. Among the issues for Monday's hearings in state court in Minneapolis are motions to reduce bail.

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:20 IST
4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd's death

The four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday. It's the second pretrial hearing for the men. Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, while Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.

Floyd died May 25 after Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man's neck for nearly eight minutes. The defendants have not entered pleas. Chauvin's attorney has not commented publicly on the charges, while other defense attorneys have sought to minimize their clients' roles in Floyd's death, which sparked massive protests around the world against police brutality.

Among the issues for Monday's hearings in state court in Minneapolis are motions to reduce bail. Chauvin remains in custody with bail set at $1 million with a list of common conditions, while Thao's conditional bail is $750,000. Lane and Kueng are free on bond. Also unresolved is whether the four will be tried together or separately. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill is presiding over the case. He ruled Friday that there will be no video or audio coverage of any pretrial proceedings. While defense attorneys had requested it, prosecutors objected.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

'A recipe for disaster,' U.S. health official says of Americans ignoring coronavirus advice

A spike in U.S. coronavirus infections is fueled in large part by people ignoring public health guidelines to keep their distance and wear masks, the governments top infectious disease official said.A daily surge in confirmed cases has been...

Craig Meschede announces retirement from professional cricket due to shoulder injury

England county club Glamorgans all-rounder Craig Meschede on Monday announced his retirement from professional cricket with an immediate effect due to shoulder injury. The 28-year-old has been suffering from a Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syn...

Another shooting in Seattle's protest zone leaves 1 dead

One man was killed and another wounded early Monday in Seattles occupied protest zone the second deadly shooting in the area. Police said the shooting happened before dawn in the citys Capitol Hill neighbourhood, near downtown.The Seattle ...

A quiet Israeli ex-general emerges as new foil to Netanyahu

Unlike many of his fellow Israeli generals, Amir Haskel wasnt looking to politics in retirement. After 32 years in the Israeli Air Force, he became a Holocaust researcher and was satisfied with publishing books, leading student delegations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020