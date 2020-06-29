Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. intelligence shows Russian bounties led to U.S. troop deaths -reports

It was unclear how many U.S. or coalition troops may have been targeted or killed under the Russian program, the Post said late on Sunday, but the intelligence stemmed from U.S. military interrogations of captured militants and was passed up from U.S. Special Operations forces in Afghanistan. The New York Times separately reported that U.S. intelligence officials believe at least one American military death stemmed from the bounties, citing two officials briefed on the matter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:37 IST
U.S. intelligence shows Russian bounties led to U.S. troop deaths -reports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russian bounty offers to Taliban militants led to the deaths of several U.S. soldiers according to U.S. intelligence agencies, the Washington Post reported, and Congress on Monday demanded more information about the reports. It was unclear how many U.S. or coalition troops may have been targeted or killed under the Russian program, the Post said late on Sunday, but the intelligence stemmed from U.S. military interrogations of captured militants and was passed up from U.S. Special Operations forces in Afghanistan.

The New York Times separately reported that U.S. intelligence officials believe at least one American military death stemmed from the bounties, citing two officials briefed on the matter. Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports. The reports drew outrage from critics of Republican U.S. President Donald Trump who argued it was unconscionable for him to have known of a Russian effort to kill American servicemen while seeking to improve relations with Moscow.

Trump sought to cast doubt on the Russian bounty effort, saying on Sunday he was never briefed on the matter and that U.S. intelligence officials told him this was because the information was not credible. The Kremlin on Monday also denied the bounty report, first published by the New York Times on Friday, that Russian forces had offered to pay Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and other Western soldiers in Afghanistan.

"These allegations are lies," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had never discussed the allegations. Two U.S. government sources familiar with intelligence reporting and analysis confirmed to Reuters the existence of classified U.S. intelligence reports alleging that a Russian military intelligence unit had offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and allied forces in Afghanistan.

The sources indicated U.S. government agencies and experts on balance believed the intelligence reporting credible. The sources did not confirm Trump's assertions that intelligence agencies had somehow declared the reporting was not credible. Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, wrote to the top two U.S. intelligence officials on Monday and sought an immediate briefing for lawmakers.

"Congress and the country need answers now. I, therefore, request an interagency brief for all House Members immediately," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and CIA Director Gina Haspel. White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News that members of Congress would be briefed on the matter on Monday.

The New York Times and the AP also reported U.S. military and intelligence officials were reviewing past casualties to see whether they were tied to Moscow's alleged payments. One incident under review was an April 2019 attack by the Taliban on an American convoy that killed three U.S. Marines, the AP said, citing unidentified sources. Officials were also probing whether $500,000 found during a U.S. raid on a Taliban outpost earlier this year was tied to the program, it added.

Reuters could not immediately confirm these reports.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Raj agri minister inaugurates solar pump under Kusum Yojna

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria on Monday inaugurated a 7.5 HP solar power pump plant, installed under the Kusum Yojna, in Jhotwara area here. Kataria said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced a budget of Rs 267 ...

Two killed, two injured in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Two persons were killed and two were injured when lightning struck them in Dumka district on Monday, a government official said. The four were plucking mangoes when lightning struck them at Hathwari village under Masalia police station of t...

Three fresh coronavirus cases in Chandigarh; total count 434

Three women tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Monday, taking the infection tally to 434 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. So far, six people have died from the virus in the union territoryAccording to a bulletin, a ...

Xi chairs Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo meeting

Chinas ruling Communist Party headed by President Xi Jinping held a meeting of the powerful Politburo on Monday during which the top leaders reviewed the regulations on party building in the military and the election of primary-level organi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020