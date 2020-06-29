Left Menu
German yields hover near lows as COVID-19 deaths top half a million

Safe-haven German government bond yields held near the previous session's one-month low on Monday, as deaths related to the novel coronavirus topped half a million worldwide. While the overall COVID-19 death rate has flattened in recent weeks, health experts have expressed concerns about record numbers of new cases in countries including the United States, India and Brazil.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:09 IST
Safe-haven German government bond yields held near the previous session's one-month low on Monday, as deaths related to the novel coronavirus topped half a million worldwide.

While the overall COVID-19 death rate has flattened in recent weeks, health experts have expressed concerns about record numbers of new cases in countries including the United States, India and Brazil. "There is a full event slate this week but, we fear, nothing that will drown out the background noise of rising COVID-19 cases," said ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

"It looked like sentiment was defying gravity for a long time - and if there's one thing we learnt in Europe, at some point measures have to be taken to stop the spread of the disease, and the question is whether they will damage growth." Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was steady at -0.476%, within sight of Friday's one-month low of -0.484%.

Other high-grade euro zone government bond yields were also little changed in late trade . Data showing inflation in a number of German states rose in June compared to the month before briefly put some upward pressure on yields.,

Nationwide, German consumer prices rose by 0.8% year-on-year, compared with 0.5% in the previous month. Long-term euro zone inflation expectations hit a near four-month high of 1.107%, according to the five-year, five-year forward rate, a key market gauge of long term expectations.

This compares to 0.84% in mid-May and an all-time low of 0.7198% in March. Economic sentiment in the euro zone also continued to recover in June after a modest pick-up in May, with improvements across all sectors and a much more buoyant sense of future business, European Commission data showed on Monday.

Supporting fixed income markets were further signs tensions were easing between the European Central Bank and Germany's constitutional court, which ruled last month that the ECB must justify bond purchases under its stimulus plan or lose the Bundesbank as a participant. The ECB has honoured the principle of proportionality with its flagship stimulus programme, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a letter to the president of Germany's lower house of parliament.

Germany meanwhile issued its third-quarter issuance plans. It will raise 146 billion euros ($164.1 billion) from an initially planned 56.5 billion euros but added it cannot accurately forecast its 2020 refinancing volume due to high uncertainty related to the coronavirus.

"If we assume Q4 numbers exceed the original plan by roughly the same relative magnitude as in Q2 and Q3, nominal bond issuance would exceed the original target by some 60%," said Nordea chief analyst Jan von Gerich.

