Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong quits democracy group Demosisto

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday he is stepping down as leader of his democracy group Demosisto, just hours after media reported that Beijing had passed national security legislation for the Chinese-ruled city.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-06-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 09:43 IST
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong quits democracy group Demosisto
Joshua Wong (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday he is stepping down as leader of his democracy group Demosisto, just hours after media reported that Beijing had passed national security legislation for the Chinese-ruled city. Wong has said he would be a "prime target" of Beijing's national security law, which critics fear will crush freedoms in the former British colony.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities have said the law is necessary to tackle separatism, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces following anti-government protests that escalated in June last year. Wong has rallied support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement overseas, in particular in the United States, drawing the wrath of Beijing, which says he is a "black hand" of foreign forces.

"If my voice will not be heard soon, I hope that the international community will continue to speak up for Hong Kong and step up concrete efforts to defend our last bit of freedom," Wong said on his Twitter feed. Demosisto members Nathan Law and Agnes Chow also said they were stepping down from the group.

"The struggle of Hong Kong people will not stop, it will only continue with a more determined attitude," Law said in a Facebook post. Independence advocacy group the Hong Kong National Front said on its Facebook page it had shut its Hong Kong office and that its units in Taiwan and Britain would continue to promote independence for the Chinese-ruled city.

China considers Hong Kong to be an "inalienable" part of the country so any suggestion of independence is anathema to its Communist Party leaders. Independence activists fear they will be targeted by Beijing under the new security legislation. Hong Kong pro-independence activist Wayne Chan said in a Facebook post on Sunday he had skipped bail and fled the city amid fears he would be detained.

The South China Morning Post newspaper, quoting an unidentified source, said China's official news agency Xinhua would publish details of the law later on Tuesday and Hong Kong officials would gather at the office of Beijing's top representative in the city later for a meeting on the legislation. The draft law has alarmed foreign governments and Hong Kong democracy activists, who are concerned that Beijing is eroding the high degree of autonomy granted to the former British colony when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China says the national security law will target only a small group of troublemakers and people who abide by the legislation have no reason to worry.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 2 imported coronavirus infections; no local cases in 36 days

Thailand on Tuesday confirmed two new coronavirus cases imported from abroad, marking 36 days without local transmission.The new cases were Thai nationals returning from Qatar who were in state quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokes...

India sees spike of 18,522 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 5,66,840

With a spike of 18,522 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Indias coronavirus count now stand at 5,66,840, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. According to the Ministry, 418 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in...

Australia-Zimbabwe ODI series postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The One-Day series between Australia and Zimbabwe was on Tuesday postponed by mutual agreement between the two boards due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-match series was to played in August but Australia is currently grappling with a f...

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong quits democracy group Demosisto

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday he is stepping down as leader of his democracy group Demosisto, just hours after media reported that Beijing had passed national security legislation for the Chinese-ruled city. Wong has said h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020