Domino's Pizza is now offering carbide delivery service, allowing customers to stay in their cars while one of the pizza company's workers delivers their order to them

The chain said Monday that customers can choose the new contactless carryout option when placing a prepaid order online. It is available in US stores

When a customer places a car side delivery order online, they'll be prompted to add their vehicle color, make, and model, which will be used to identify them when they arrive at the store. Customers can also choose where they'd like their order placed the passenger side, back seat, trunk, or the option to decide when they arrive.