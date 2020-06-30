Left Menu
Development News Edition

Koalas may be extinct in Australia's New South Wales by 2050

"The only way our children's grandchildren will see a koala in the wild in NSW will be if the government acts upon the committee's recommendations." The report, commissioned by a multi-party parliamentary committee, makes 42 recommendations, including an urgent census, prioritising the protection of the animal in the planning of urban development, and increasing conservation funding.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:42 IST
Koalas may be extinct in Australia's New South Wales by 2050
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Koalas in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) could become extinct by 2050 unless the government immediately intervenes to protect the species and its habitat, the final report of a year-long parliamentary inquiry said on Tuesday. Land clearing for agriculture, urban development, mining, and forestry had been the biggest factor in the fragmentation and loss of habitat for the animals in NSW, the country's most populous state, over several decades.

A prolonged drought-fueled bushfire season that ended earlier this year was also devastating for the animals, destroying about a quarter of their habitat across the state, and in some parts up to 81%. "The evidence could not be starker," the 311-page report says. "The only way our children's grandchildren will see a koala in the wild in NSW will be if the government acts upon the committee's recommendations."

The report, commissioned by a multi-party parliamentary committee, makes 42 recommendations, including an urgent census, prioritizing the protection of the animal in the planning of urban development, and increasing conservation funding. The report, however, stopped short of unanimously recommending a moratorium on logging in public native forests, it said.

Stuart Blanch, manager of land clearing and restoration at the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Australia called on the government to heed the recommendations and strengthen protections for the animals' habitat. "WWF calls on the NSW Premier to rewrite weak land clearing laws to protect koala habitat, greatly increase funding for farmers who actively conserve trees where koalas live, and a transition out of logging koala forests and into plantations," Blanch said in a statement.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday told reporters the government had already made investments into preserving the animals.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Cineworld cinemas in United States and UK to reopen from July 31

Britains Cineworld Group said on Tuesday it would delay reopening its cinemas in the United States and Britain until Friday 31st July while following any changes to regulations or guidance from public health officials.The company had previo...

Actor Steve Howey, Sarah Shahi split after 11 years of marriage

Shameless star Steve Howey and his actor-wife Sarah Shahi have called it quits after 11 years of marriage. According to People magazine, Shahi, 40, filed for divorce from Howey on May 4 in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable d...

China stocks end higher as upbeat data boosts recovery hopes

Chinese shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by gains in technology stocks, as upbeat U.S. and China data renewed global economic recovery hopes. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.78 at 2,984.67, while the blue-chip CSI300...

China passes national security law in turning point for Hong Kong

Chinas parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, setting the stage for the most radical changes to the former British colonys way of life since it returned to Chinese rule 23 years ago. State media is expecte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020