Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK says it will not bend on health service, standards in U.S. trade talks

Britain's government said on Tuesday it would not compromise on the National Health Service (NHS), environmental protection, animal welfare and food safety standards in talks with the United States about a post-Brexit trade deal. Critics of the negotiations have raised concerns about the possibility of U.S. firms carving out parts of the NHS and selling food products, such as hormone-treated beef, which are currently prohibited.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:33 IST
UK says it will not bend on health service, standards in U.S. trade talks
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's government said on Tuesday it would not compromise on the National Health Service (NHS), environmental protection, animal welfare, and food safety standards in talks with the United States about a post-Brexit trade deal.

Critics of the negotiations have raised concerns about the possibility of U.S. firms carving out parts of the NHS and selling food products, such as hormone-treated beef, which are currently prohibited. "The government remains clear on protecting the NHS and not compromising on the UK's high environmental protection, animal welfare, and food safety standards," trade minister Elizabeth Truss said after the second round of talks with Washington.

Truss last week accused the United States of talking "a good game" on free trade while keeping many British exports out of its markets. On Tuesday, she said the talks were "positive and constructive" but she reiterated that London was not in a rush to get a trade deal with the United States.

"The government is clear there is no set deadline for this agreement," she said. "Quality is more important than speed." U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in January that he was optimistic the United States and Britain would strike a trade deal this year.

U.S. President Donald Trump is keen for progress on trade talks before November's presidential election, while in Britain the prospect of a deal has been held up by Brexit supporters as one of the rewards of leaving the European Union. Truss reported "good progress" on a chapter in the talks for small and medium-sized businesses and said Britain had stressed the need for an ambitious deal for its huge financial services.

On business services, both sides discussed how regulators could work more closely on qualifications and licensing. There was also a discussion of ways to help the legal services sector. A third negotiating round is expected to take place at the end of July, Truss said.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

German yields stable as traders weigh ECB stimulus and new COVID-19 wave

The German 10-year Bund yield held steady around the one-month low it touched last week as traders debated whether the stimulus from the European Central Bank was adequate protection against the second wave of coronavirus infections. Yields...

UK Labour leader says: nothing new in Johnson's 'new deal'

Britains opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons so-called new deal lacked anything new and called for an extension of the furlough scheme for certain workers.The prime minister promise...

PM Johnson demands Britain "Build, build, build" to beat COVID-19 slump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shake Britains economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis on Tuesday by fast-tracking infrastructure investment and slashing property planning rules. As Britain emerges from lockdown, Johnson is l...

APTDC Dy Manager arrested for beating up differently abled woman employee

Amaravati, June 30 PTI A deputy manager in the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation at Nellore was on Tuesday arrested and placed under suspension for allegedly beating up a differently-abled woman employee in the office. CCTV foo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020