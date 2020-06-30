Senior leaders of Nepal Communist Party ask PM Oli to resign immediately

Many leaders of Nepal's ruling Communist Party asked Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign with immediate effect, during a standing committee meeting of the party on Tuesday. The senior leaders, including co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Nepal, Jhalnath Khanal and Bamdev Gautam, asked the Prime Minister to step down from the post citing his 'failure' over various issues.

According to Himalayan Times, the Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) held today got heated up as Oli's recent controversial statement on India, among others things, were put on table for discussion. As per media reports, Dahal or Gautam are expected to be the next Prime Minister of Nepal. (ANI)