Details of Hong Kong security law to be unveiled at 1500 GMT-Xinhua

Details of Hong Kong security law to be unveiled at 1500 GMT-XinhuaReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:44 IST
China's official news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday details of Beijing's national security legislation for Hong Kong will be unveiled at 1500 GMT.
China's parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong earlier in the day, setting the stage for the most radical changes to the former British colony's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule 23 years ago.
While the law has been passed, details of its contents have not yet been made public.
