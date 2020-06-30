US envoy to Afghanistan not going to Kabul
Afghanistan's dilapidated health system is grappling with the pandemic, with the number of infections thought to far outnumber the official tally of over 31,000 cases, including 733 deaths. Khalilzad, who was in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, on Tuesday, will be traveling to Pakistan later in the day or early Wednesday before meeting with Taliban officials in Qatar, where they have a political office.PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:35 IST
The US peace envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, will not be going to the Afghan capital, Kabul, while in the region on his latest peace mission because of the dangers presented by the coronavirus and instead will video conference with Afghan leaders, the US State Department said. Afghanistan's dilapidated health system is grappling with the pandemic, with the number of infections thought to far outnumber the official tally of over 31,000 cases, including 733 deaths.
Khalilzad, who was in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, on Tuesday, will be traveling to Pakistan later in the day or early Wednesday before meeting with Taliban officials in Qatar, where they have a political office. The coronavirus infection rate in Pakistan has been climbing steadily, with 209,336 cases recorded as of Tuesday and more than 4,300 deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- Zalmay Khalilzad
- Afghanistan
- Qatar
- Kabul
- US State Department
- Pakistan
- Uzbek
- Taliban
- Tashkent
ALSO READ
Pakistan reports over 5,000 new cases, tally crosses 140,000-mark
Two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Pakistan go missing
Two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) are missing: Sources
Indian officials missing in Islamabad: MEA takes up matter with Pakistan
Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in JK's Rajouri