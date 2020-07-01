Upper Crust chain says 5,000 UK jobs at risk

The owner of coffee shop chain Upper Crust says some 5,000 UK jobs are under threat as travellers stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SSP announced the consultation to reshape its business Wednesday amid plunging numbers of passengers at airports and train stations.

Chief Executive Simon Smith says "in the UK the pace of the recovery continues to be slow," and that it needs further action to protect the business. Britain has been facing thousands of job cuts in recent weeks, as aviation and the hospitality sectors begin to make longer term plans following the initial shock of the lockdown.