Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany plans to toughen child abuse laws

According to the government plans, sexual violence against children will be punishable by up to 15 years in prison, up from the current maximum of 10 years. The government also plans to toughen penalties for the distribution of child pornography by individuals with a new maximum prison sentence of up to 10 years from currently five years.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:20 IST
Germany plans to toughen child abuse laws

The German government said Wednesday it's planning to toughen child sex abuse and child pornography laws, a move that comes after authorities uncovered a vast online child abuse network last year. German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said she wants to improve the protection of children by increasing the punishment of the perpetrators, making prosecution more efficient and improving prevention measures against pedophilia.

The minister also wants to introduce special training for judges and prosecutors dealing with sexual violence against children. According to the government plans, sexual violence against children will be punishable by up to 15 years in prison, up from the current maximum of 10 years. The government also plans to toughen penalties for the distribution of child pornography by individuals with a new maximum prison sentence of up to 10 years from currently five years. Distribution of child porn through networks can lead to prison sentences of up to 15 years.

Earlier this week, German investigators said they had evidence that tens of thousands of people may have been involved in an online child sex abuse network uncovered last year. Authorities first stumbled across the network, which was centered on German-speaking countries, last October, after searching the premises of a suspect in Bergisch Gladbach, near the western city of Cologne.

Vast amounts of electronic evidence seized indicates members of the pedophile network exchanged tips on how to commit abuse and urged each other on. Some allegedly arranged to meet in order to abuse a child. “The shocking sexual crimes that we uncovered in recent weeks, have created unimaginable pain for the children," Lambrecht said. "We have to send a clear signal that the protection of children is the highest priority and that the perpetrators will be prosecuted and punished with all consequences."

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal, Sisodia take stock of arrangements at Commonwealth Games Sports Complex COVID care centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex which has been turned into emergency COVID care centre to take stock of arrangements of beds. Kejriwal said th...

Indian, Chinese armies identify expeditious and phased de-escalation as priority: Sources

Indian and Chinese armies have emphasized the need for an expeditious, phased and stepwise de-escalation as a priority to end the seven-week bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh, during a nearly 12-hour corps commander-level meeting on Tuesday...

Erdogan vows social media controls after insults to family

Turkeys president vowed Wednesday to tighten government control over social media following alleged insults directed at his daughter and son-in-law when they announced the birth of their fourth child on Twitter. Turkish President Recep Tayy...

Arasappa takes over as KASSIA president

K B Arasappa on Wednesday took over as the president of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association KASSIA for the current year. The other office bearers are N R Jagadish - general secretary, P N Jaikumar - joint secretary urban, C C Honda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020