France freezes role in NATO Libya force amid Turkey tensions

PTI | Paris | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:54 IST
France freezes role in NATO Libya force amid Turkey tensions

France is suspending its involvement in a NATO naval operation of Libya's coast after a standoff with a Turkish ship and amid growing tensions within the military alliance over Libya

France's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that France sent a letter Tuesday to NATO saying it is suspending its participation in Sea Guardian “temporarily.” A ministry officials said France wants NATO allies to “solemnly reaffirm their attachment” to the arms embargo on Libya. France has accused Turkey of repeated violations of the UN arms embargo on conflict-torn Libya and branded the Turkish government in Ankara as an obstacle to securing a cease-fire in the North African nation

France is also calling for crisis mechanism to prevent a repeat of an incident earlier this month between Turkish warships and a French naval vessel in the Mediterranean. NATO is investigating what happened.(AP) RUPRUP

