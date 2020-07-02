DreamHack Open Summer team invites announced

DreamHack announced the complete team list for its open summer competitions in Europe and North America on Wednesday. The two separate eight-team, online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournaments will be played simultaneously between Aug. 8-16. The event will feature a total of $90,000 in prize money.

Twelve of the teams were directly invited by DreamHack, with the remaining four squads left to qualify through the closed qualifier. OG and Endpoint came through the regional qualifiers and join BIG, Complexity Gaming, MAD Lions, Heroic, forZe and Spirit in the European tournament.

FURIA, Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid highlight a stacked North American group that also includes 100 Thieves, Cloud9 and Gen.G. Triumph and Ze Pug Godz booked their place in the tournament via regional qualifiers. --Field Level Media