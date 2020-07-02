Left Menu
Development News Edition

California sues Cisco for bias based on Indian caste system

Two men who were Cisco supervisors and higher-caste Indians, Sundar Iyer and Ramana Kompella, are named in the suit for discriminating and harassing the employee. The employee received less pay and fewer opportunities, and when he opposed "unlawful practices, contrary to the traditional order between the Dalit and higher castes, defendants retaliated against him," the lawsuit says.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-07-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 03:09 IST
California sues Cisco for bias based on Indian caste system

California regulators have sued Cisco Systems, saying an engineer faced discrimination at the company's Silicon Valley headquarters because he is a Dalit Indian. India's caste system long placed Dalits at the bottom of a social hierarchy, once terming them "untouchables". Inequities and violence against Dalits have persisted for decades after India banned caste discrimination.

The engineer worked on a team at Cisco's San Jose headquarters with Indians who all immigrated to the US as adults, and all of whom were of high caste, according to the lawsuit filed on Tuesday by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. The "higher caste supervisors and co-workers imported the discriminatory system's practices into their team and Cisco's workplace," the lawsuit says.

It says Cisco's treatment of the employee, who is not named, violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and California's Fair Employment and Housing Act. The Civil Rights Act bans employment discrimination based on race, colour, religion, sex and national origin. The lawsuit notes the employee is Dalit Indian, and that he is darker-complexioned than non-Dalit Indians.

"It is unacceptable for workplace conditions and opportunities to be determined by a hereditary social status determined by birth," said DFEH Director Kevin Kish. Two men who were Cisco supervisors and higher-caste Indians, Sundar Iyer and Ramana Kompella, are named in the suit for discriminating and harassing the employee.

The employee received less pay and fewer opportunities, and when he opposed "unlawful practices, contrary to the traditional order between the Dalit and higher castes, defendants retaliated against him," the lawsuit says. Cisco did not steps to prevent this discrimination, the suit says.

The suit says that Iyer told other workers that the employee was Dalit and enrolled at India's prestigious Indian Institute of Technology through affirmative action. The employee contacted Cisco human relations, wanting to file a discrimination complaint against Iyer, and then Iyer took away his responsibilities and made other changes that reduced the employee's role and made him feel isolated from his coworkers. The suit says Iyer disparaged the employee to coworkers and said they should avoid him.

After Iyer stepped down, Kompella replaced him, and the suit says Kompella "continued to discriminate, harass, and retaliate" against the employee, including by "giving him assignments that were impossible to complete under the circumstances". The lawsuit says that Cisco investigated and did not "substantiate any caste-based or related discrimination or retaliation" against the employee.

Cisco Systems Inc., a major supplier of computer networking gear that makes the internet work, said in a statement that it is committed to an inclusive workplace. It said it has "robust processes to report and investigate concerns raised by employees", which it followed in this case, and that it is in compliance with all laws and its own policies. The company said will defend against the allegations in the complaint.

Cisco spokeswoman Helen Saunders declined to say if Iyer and Kompella were still at Cisco, referring a reporter to LinkedIn..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong Police arrest over 370 people for using their freedom of speech and expression

On the first day after China passed the national security law, the Hong Kong Police arrested over 370 people for participating in the pro-democracy march. On the annual July 1 pro-democracy march, more than 370 people were arrested and the ...

Ukraine central bank chief abruptly resigns, citing political pressure

Ukraines Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy unexpectedly submitted his resignation on Wednesday, citing systematic political pressure on the banks activities and attempts to curb its independence. If the resignation is accepted by President...

Mexico celebrates start of new trade accord with US, Canada

Mexico celebrated the implementation of a new free trade agreement with Canada and the United States that it hopes will lead to more investment in its struggling economy. President Andrs Manuel Obrador will travel to Washington July 8-9 to ...

U.S. warns firms of human rights abuse risks in China's Xinjiang province

The United States on Wednesday issued an advisory warning U.S. companies about the risks faced from maintaining supply chains associated with human rights abuses in Chinas western Xinjiang province.The advisory, issued by the U.S. State, Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020