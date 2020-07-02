Vitality, BIG advance to upper-bracket final in cs_summit 6: Europe

Team Vitality and BIG swept their way through the upper-bracket semifinals of the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event on Wednesday. The two will square off Friday with a berth in the grand final at stake.

In other action Wednesday, G2 Esports and FaZe Clan won their consolation matches. G2 claimed the ninth-place match with FaZe taking 11th place. The $125,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams, eight of which made the double-elimination playoff bracket. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for Sunday.

The champion will receive $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points. Team Vitality defeated Group D winner OG, winning 16-9 on Mirage and 28-26 on Overpass in quadruple overtime to advance. Kevin "misutaaa" Rabier led the all-French Vitality squad with 63 kills as well as a plus-13 kill-death differential.

Up 1-0, Vitality trailed 15-11 on Overpass but won the final four rounds to force overtime, then came from behind in three of the four OTs outlast OG for the sweep. OG's Issa "ISSAA" Murad of Jordan led all players with 65 kills while compiling a plus-11 KD differential. ISSAA was a force on Overpass, leading all players in kills (48), average damage per game (96.3) and rating (1.32).

BIG defeated Fnatic in the other semi, 16-13 on Overpass and 16-10 on Nuke. The second map was level 9-9 before BIG took seven of the final eight rounds to clinch the match and move on. Turkey's Ismailcan "XANTARES" Dortkardes was the runaway star for BIG, notching 52 kills and a plus-16 differential. None of his teammates had more than 39 kills. Ludvig "Brollan" Brolin led the all-Swedish Fnatic squad with 59 kills and a plus-22 KD differential.

Fnatic and OG drop to the lower bracket and both will be in action Thursday in Round 2 play. Fnatic take on Heroic in the first match with OG vs. GODSENT to follow. The seventh-place match, North vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas, also will be contested Thursday.

In consolation action Wednesday, G2 swept ENCE 2-0 in the ninth-place match, taking Train 16-8 and Nuke 16-6. In the 11th-place match, FaZe Clan defeated Movistar Riders 2-0 thanks to a 16-4 win on Mirage and a 16-12 victory on Overpass. cs_summit 6 Online: Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

1. $34,000, 2,000 2. $22,000, 1,875

3. $17,000, 1,750 4. $13,000, 1,625

5. $10,000, 1,500 6. $7,500, 1,375

7. $5,500, 1,250 8. $4,000, 1,125

9. $3,000, 1,000 -- G2 Esports 10. $2,200, 875 -- ENCE

11. $1,600, 750 -- FaZe Clan 12. $1,200, 625 -- Movistar Riders

13-16. $1,000, 312.5 -- mousesports, FATE Esports, x6tence, Team Heretics --Field Level Media