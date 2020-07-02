Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian court upholds Geoffrey Rush's defamation payout

She played the daughter of Rush's starring character in a Sydney theater production of "King Lear" in 2015 and 2016. The publisher also appealing against the amount of Rush's payout, including a loss of future earnings, for two articles published in the newspaper and a billboard poster that Wigney found portrayed him untruly as a pervert and a sexual predator.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 02-07-2020 07:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 07:32 IST
Australian court upholds Geoffrey Rush's defamation payout

An Australian court on Thursday rejected a newspaper publisher's appeal against Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush's 2.9 billion Australian dollars payout for defamation. Three Federal Court judges ruled that articles published by Sydney's The Daily Telegraph newspaper in 2017 conveyed the imputation that Rush was a pervert and that the trial judge had correctly included the actor's loss of earnings in calculating damages.

The Australian actor, who turns 69 on July 6, did not attend the Sydney court to hear the verdict. News Corp.-owned Nationwide News appealed Wigney's ruling last year that Rush was defamed by newspaper reports saying he had been accused of inappropriate behavior by actor Eryn Jean Norvill. She played the daughter of Rush's starring character in a Sydney theater production of "King Lear" in 2015 and 2016.

The publisher also appealing against the amount of Rush's payout, including a loss of future earnings, for two articles published in the newspaper and a billboard poster that Wigney found portrayed him untruly as a pervert and a sexual predator. The publisher's lawyer Tom Blackburn told the two-day appeal hearing that trial judge Michael Wigney "cobbled together" speculation and inference to find Rush was unable to work because of his state of mind following the publications and had fewer job offers since then.

The actor's lawyer Bret Walker replied that Rush testified about the devastating effects the publications had on his mental state while other evidence heard during the trial supported conclusions that he was unable to work and had fewer job offers. Neither Rush nor the publisher immediately responded to requests for comment on Thursday.

Rush received the best actor Oscar in 1996 for his portrayal of pianist David Helfgott in 'Shine' and was nominated for roles in 'Shakespeare In Love', 'Quills' and 'The King's Speech'. He is also famed for his portrayal of Captain Barbossa in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' films. He received Australia's highest civilian honour in 2014, the Companion of the Order of Australia, for service to the arts.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Pulitzer winner Siddhartha Mukherjee, Harvard Prof Raj Chetty among Carnegie Corporation's '2020 Great Immigrants'

Two renowned Indian-Americans who have contributed towards the efforts in mitigating the COVID-19 health crisis are among the 38 immigrants honoured by a prestigious American foundation ahead of US Independence Day commemoration this year. ...

Police: 24 dead in attack on drug rehab centre in Mexico

Gunmen burst into an unregistered drug rehabilitation centre in Mexico and opened fire on Wednesday, killing 24 people and wounding seven. Police in the north-central state of Guanajuato said the attack occurred on Wednesday in the city of ...

Australia sets up suburban checkpoints to contain Melbourne virus hotspots

Australian police set up suburban checkpoints in new coronavirus hotspots in Melbourne on Thursday as authorities struggled to contain new outbreaks in the countrys second-largest city, even as travel restrictions eased elsewhere.Images pub...

'Help!' cry British musicians, warning of crisis in live music industry

Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran and The Rolling Stones were among some 1,500 musicians who called on Thursday for the British government to help the live music business survive the novel coronavirus outbreak.The future for concerts and festivals...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020