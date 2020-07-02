Left Menu
Development News Edition

Profit at UK fast fashion chain Primark to drop by two thirds, owner says

For the full 2019-20 year, adjusted operating profit at Primark is now forecast to come in a range of 300 million pounds to 350 million pounds ($375-437 million), down from 913 million pounds in 2018-29. AB Foods said overall group revenue from continuing businesses for the 40 weeks to June 20 was 13% lower than the same period last year at constant currency.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:35 IST
Profit at UK fast fashion chain Primark to drop by two thirds, owner says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Trading in the reopened stores of the British fast-fashion chain Primark has been encouraging but the prolonged lockdown means the retailer's full-year profit is likely to slump by about two thirds, owner Associated British Foods said.

All Primark stores were shuttered in March as the pandemic spread. As governments eased lockdown restrictions the stores reopened, including all 153 stores in England on June 15. AB Foods said that since the reopening of the first Primark stores on May 4, cumulative sales for the seven weeks period to June 20 were 322 million pounds ($403 million) and were 12% lower than last year on a like-for-like basis.

It said sales in the week ended June 20, with over 90% of selling space reopened, were 133 million pounds and trading in England and Ireland was ahead of the same week last year. For the full 2019-20 year, adjusted operating profit at Primark is now forecast to come in a range of 300 million pounds to 350 million pounds ($375-437 million), down from 913 million pounds in 2018-29.

AB Foods said overall group revenue from continuing businesses for the 40 weeks to June 20 was 13% lower than the same period last year at constant currency. For the 2019-20 year, the group expects "strong progress" in adjusted operating profit at its sugar, grocery, agriculture, and ingredients businesses.

The group also expects to end the year with net cash of over 750 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8002 pounds)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine parliament logs draft resolution on central bank governor's exit

Ukraines parliamentary website on Thursday registered a draft resolution on the exit from the central bank of governor Yakiv Smoliy, who unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday citing political pressure.The draft resolution suggests that Preside...

Cricket-Australia drops Dukes ball from Sheffield Shield

Cricket Australia said on Thursday it has dropped the British-made Dukes ball from its 202021 Sheffield Shield season and will use only the Kookaburra to encourage more spin bowling on home pitches.Dukes was introduced to Shield cricket in ...

ICC condoles death of Sir Everton Weekes

The International Cricket Council on Thursday condoled the death of West Indies batting great Everton Weekes, saying that he was an integral part of one of the best Test sides ever. Weekes died on Wednesday. He was 95.In a statement, the gl...

Silicon Valley wants the US to follow India in banning Chinese app TikTok: expert

Silicon Valley, the global IT hub, does not feel sorry for TikTok, which has been banned in India, and in fact wants the US to take a similar step against the popular Chinese app, according to a prominent Indian-American venture capitalist....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020