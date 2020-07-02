Left Menu
Iran says Natanz nuclear facility not damaged after "incident"

Updated: 02-07-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:13 IST
An "incident" at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility caused no damage to the nuclear site, the National Atomic Energy Organisation's spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Thursday, adding that the facility in central Iran is operating as usual.

"The incident took place in a facility in an open area near Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. There were no casualties or damages and the nuclear site is operating as usual," Kamalvandi was quoted as saying by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

