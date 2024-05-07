Left Menu

NSE, BSE to Hold Mock Trading Session on May 18 Amid Rising Cyber Threats

NSE and BSE to conduct special trading session on May 18 to ensure preparedness in the event of disruptions. The session will include an intra-day switchover from the primary site to the disaster recovery site. Maximum price band of 5% will apply during the session. These sessions aim to assess the readiness of market infrastructure to handle unforeseen events and restore operations from the disaster recovery site.

Updated: 07-05-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Tuesday said they will conduct a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18 to check their preparedness for handling major disruptions or failure at the primary site.

The special live trading session will have an intra-day switchover from the Primary Site (PR) to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site.

In separate circulars, the two exchanges said there will be two sessions -- the first from 9:15 am to 10 am from the PR, and the second from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm from the DR site.

During the special session, all securities, including those on which derivative products are available, will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent. Securities already in the 2 per cent or lower price band will continue to be available in the respective bands.

''Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in equity and equity derivatives segments,'' NSE and BSE said in separate circulars.

Earlier, NSE and BSE conducted similar trading sessions on March 2.

These sessions are being conducted based on specific discussions with markets regulator Sebi and their technical advisory committee with a view to assessing the preparedness of market infrastructure institutions like exchanges to handle any unforeseen event impacting their operations and restore operations from the DR site within the stipulated time.

Typically, switching to the DR site is done to ensure business continuity in the case of a major disruption or failure at the primary site.

