Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 126 killed as Myanmar jade mine collapse buries workers

A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar killed at least 126 people, with more feared dead, authorities said on Thursday, after a heap of mining waste collapsed into a lake and buried many workers under mud and water. The miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state - the centre of Myanmar's secretive jade industry - when the "muddy wave" crashed onto them, after heavy rain, the fire service department said in a Facebook post.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:32 IST
At least 126 killed as Myanmar jade mine collapse buries workers

A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar killed at least 126 people, with more feared dead, authorities said on Thursday, after a heap of mining waste collapsed into a lake and buried many workers under mud and water.

The miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state - the centre of Myanmar's secretive jade industry - when the "muddy wave" crashed onto them, after heavy rain, the fire service department said in a Facebook post. By late afternoon rescue workers had recovered 126 bodies, the department said, but more were missing.

"Other bodies are in the mud," Tar Lin Maung, a local official with the information ministry, told Reuters by phone. “The numbers are going to rise.” Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant, which draw impoverished workers from across Myanmar in search of gems mostly for export to China. But Thursday's accident was the worst in over five years.

About 100 people were killed in a 2015 collapse which strengthened calls to regulate the industry. Another 50 died in 2019. Many of those killed are freelance "jade pickers" who scour tailings - the residue from mining - for gemstones overlooked by larger operators. One good piece of jade, worth tens of thousands of dollars, could transform their lives.

Video footage on social media showed frantic miners racing uphill to escape as a towering pile of black waste cascaded into a turquoise lake, churning up a tsunami-like wave of mud. Photos showed rows of dead bodies laid out on a hill, covered by tarpaulin.

In a statement posted online on Thursday evening, the armed forces commander-in-chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, said military officers would continue the rescue efforts. 'RUN, RUN'

Maung Khaing, a 38-year-old miner from the area who witnessed the accident, said he was about to take a picture of the precarious waste mound he felt looked set to collapse when people began shouting "run, run!" “Within a minute, all the people at the bottom (of the hill) just disappeared,” he told Reuters by phone. “I feel empty in my heart. I still have goose bumps...There were people stuck in the mud shouting for help but no one could help them.”

Than Hlaing, a member of a local civil society group helping in the aftermath of the disaster, said those killed were freelancers scavenging the waste left by a larger mining firm. She said about 100 people were still missing and 30 had been hospitalized.

A local official had warned people not to go to the mine on Thursday because of the bad weather, she said. “There’s no hope for the families to get compensation as they were freelance miners.”

The government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi pledged to clean up the industry when it took power in 2016, but activists say little has changed. Official sales of jade in Myanmar were worth 671 million euros ($750 million) in 2016-17, according to data published by the government as part of an Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

But rights group Global Witness says the trade is worth billions of dollars a year, funds it says fuel armed conflict between government troops and ethnic Kachin rebels fighting for greater autonomy for the region. In a statement, the group called Thursday's accident a "preventable tragedy" and said the Suu Kyi's administration had failed to implement promised reforms to curb "illicit and rapacious mining practices". A government spokesman did not answer phone calls by Reuters seeking comment. (Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Sam Holmes, Kim Coghill and Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Ski worlds stay in 2021 despite request to delay

A request by the organizers of next years skiing world championships in Italy to postpone the event by one year was rejected Thursday by the International Ski Federation. FIS ruled that the event will go ahead from Feb. 7-21, 2021, in Corti...

World Athletics freezes Russia panels because of unpaid fine

The program allowing Russian track athletes to compete internationally will be frozen because the countrys federation failed to pay a fine on time, World Athletics said Thursday. The Russian track federation, known as RusAF, owes a 5 millio...

Babri demolition trial: Uma Bharti appears before special court, accuses BJP of framing her

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Thursday appeared before a special court here, accusing the then Congress-led government of framing her in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case because of political vendetta. The former Union minister allege...

Analysts: Fire at Iran nuke site hit new centrifuge facility

US-based analysts have told The Associated Press that they believe a fire at an Iran nuclear site struck a new centrifuge production facility. The fire happened early on Thursday at Natanz, an underground facility where Iran enriches uraniu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020